Wizkid’s 3rd Baby Mama’s classy reply to trolls who mocked her over ‘Fever’ video

Wizkid’s babymama and mother to Zion, Jada Pollock has quickly replied trolls on her IG who tried to mock her over Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ which featured Tiwa Savage as a video vixen.

An IG user identified as @diddy_vanessa wrote;

”Jada we are waiting !Post the video on your page.”

She replied;

‘Please let it organically break the internet some more.Or do you want to advise me on how to do my job…’

When another told her;

”Supporting baby mama, how the fever video?”

She replied;

‘Hope it breaks the internet today as planned’




