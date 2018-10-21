Uncategorized

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo holds traditional wedding in Lagos

Tania Omotayo, finally held her traditional wedding with Buzzbar co-owner, Sumbo just like we reported few days ago.

Tania Omotayo and Sumbo have been dating for a while and reportedly got engaged recently. Although the ceremony is a bit private, Tania took to her snapchat to post a selfie of herself in her traditional attire.

The couple’s traditional wedding is still ongoing and here are photos below;

Tania who dated Nigerian pop star, Wizkid for many years broke up with him in January 2016. Recall that few months ago, Tania Omotayo, Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend was slammed by a blogger who claimed she was being tackled by Tania for exposing her relationship.

According to 9jagistlive2018, Tania Omotayo who is now reportedly known for stooping so low in Lagos to date yahoo boys because of handbags, was spotted with the guy identified as Summy at Buzz barr.

The report reads;

Tania instead of you reporting ma post, face your life. U r dating an alleged sick yahoo boy for handbags. Will you deny this? Is this not you nd our Summy at Buzz Barr? The person who posted this did a Post and Delete, because Tania told him to. stop hiding, or you don’t want people to know how low you have stooped in Lagos?

Tania and our Summy holding hands, they feel they are safe at buzz Barr amongst friends other than that they are hiding because Tania doesn’t want it to affect her runs 🐸 video above in my insta stories!

my dear it was day before yesterday, while she is making noise on social media claiming @tiwasavagewants her life

