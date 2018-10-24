Woman breaks her vagina after using vibrator 6 times a day

A newly woman told how she ‘broke’ her vagina after using her Rampant Rabbit sex toy up to six times a day.

Nadia Bokody who split with her husband, was looking for a way to spice up her sex life. So,she bought her very first vibrator.

“I became obsessed with using it and the ease and speed at which it allowed me to feel pleasure again after months in a sexless marriage,” Nadia, from Sydney, Australia, told the Mirror Online. “It was incredibly liberating and empowering to really take control of my sexuality in that way for the first time in my adult life.”

However, a few weeks later she developed pelvic pain so went to the doctor. But STI tests to check for an infection came back clear.

Then, after being asked a series of questions, Nadia and her doc realised what the problem was.

Nadia confessed she used it around half-a-dozen times a day which equates to 42 times a week.

“That’s when I realised the pain had been the result of me over-using my vibrator!” she continued. “It was equal parts embarrassing and hilarious.”

Temporarily banned from using her vibrator so she could recover, she urged other women not to use the ‘turbo’ setting – and enjoy their toys in moderation.