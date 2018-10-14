Trending, Uncategorized

Yahoo boy searching for a wife on Twitter, list qualities his prospective wife must possess

A yahoo boy who took to Twitter to advertise what he does for a living as he searched for a wife on the platform, also listed qualities his prospective wife must possess.

The 24-year-old yahoo boy who said he is from Isoko in Delta State, also shared his photo which he claimed is not the best he has. According to him, he is an internet fraudster but not into Yahoo Plus (ritual).

His tweet reads;

This is not my cutest pic though. Hi, I’m in search of a wife.

Age: 24

Tribe: Isoko

Job: Clean G boy not +

Height: 6 ft

Description of D lady

Dark skinned, well mannered, good cook, big ass, Yoruba, & must ve not dated any lagos boy. P.S RT till I find her

