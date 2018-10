Just like Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, Flavour and Yemi Alade have served their own hot stew in ‘Crazy Love’.

Yemi Alade took to social media to appreciate fellow singer, Flavour who featured in her new song ‘Crazy Love.

Yemi Alade shared these hot videos of her dancing and twerking in a sexy manner for Flavour.

Nigerians and celebrities like Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Juliet Ibrahim, Toke Makinwa, Falz, others have reacted to the video.

See screenshots of comments below.