Yomi Casual & his wife celebrate first wedding anniversary with lovely photos

Nigerian designer, Omoniyi Makun, better known as Yomi Casual, took to social media to joyfully celebrate the first year wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Grace.

The talented designer shared photos from his white wedding as well as other loved up photos of himself with his wife.

Writing on his social media page, the designer wrote:

All the words in the world could not even begin to describe how deeply I am in love with you, from the first moment I saw you in 2010 until the never-ending heartbeat you have given me. You are not only my love, but you are my soul, you complete me my Gracious. ME AND YOU FOREVER BABY! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US @fabjewels_official

He also revealed that he also wore his wedding suit to church to celebrate.

Their wedding ceremony a year ago was a splendid affair that had several dignitaries in attendance.




