‘You are too unpatriotic to run a Local Govt Area, let alone our nation’ – Lauretta Onochie tells Atiku Abubakar

Presidential aide, Ms Lauretta Onochie has launched a scathing attack on Atiku Abubakar.

Onochie was reacting to a tweet by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate urging his supporters to support him without resulting to insults before the elections. She said the former vice president symbolizes corruption, greed and deception adding that he is too unpatriotic to lead Nigeria.

Her tweet reads:

You are too unpatriotic to run a Local Govt Area, let alone, our nation. https://t.co/pnfOBr3o8V — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) October 21, 2018

Onochie is one of the numerous social media aides to President Muhammadu Buhari. She is known for using uncomplimentary remarks while engaging members of the public or the opposition via social media.