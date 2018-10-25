‘You beat your own record, that’s why I f**k with you’ — Tiwa Savage gushes over Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage may have just let it slip why she is down with her ‘best friend’ Wizkid.

The Superstar posted photos from their internet breaking video, writing;

Introduction: President and the First Lady of the Pepper Stew Association #ThisIsAfrica #Beautiful Bad energy stay far away You beat your own record, that’s why I [email protected] with you Lion

Wizkid beat his own record as the most viewed Youtube video in Nigeria in under 24 hours after he released his anticipated song ‘Fever’ which featured Tiwa as the video vixen.

The previous record was held by Wizkid for his song with Drake titled Closer.