You got it all wrong! Southeast leaders didn’t oppose my emergence as Atiku’s running mate – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, running mate of Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said social media misrepresented conceptions surrounding his emergence.

The former Anambra state governor said this while speaking during his visit to David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, on Monday.

Obi said “They (Igbo leaders) have the right to disagree with such process and this made them humbly request for a meeting with the party’s presidential candidate.”

“Unfortunately, we leave in an era where the social media controls every part of news as I declare especially to the press that Umahi remains the zone’s leader and the best in the country.”

The former governor said through Umahi’s efforts as secretary of the PDP national convention committee, he was able to nominate him as Atiku’s running mate.

He said Umahi’s effort as secretary “ensured that the party’s presidential candidate think of choosing his running-mate from the south-east zone.

“That is why I came home to tell south-east people that the nomination is not for me alone but for them as its success rests on the efforts of Umahi, its leaders and the entire people”.

“We will work together to succeed as the PDP is desirous of returning to power not just to return but to correct the anomalies presently witnessed in the country.”

