You may leave if you have another country – Buhari

Apparently reacting to the reemerge of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kano, who disappointed for over a year without a word, President Muhammadu Buhari has said those who feel they have another country asides Nigeria are free to leave.

This was made known by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina while he received Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the 2019 polls.

According to Adesina, the president said he would stay in Nigeria alongside others who do not have another country to mark Nigeria better.

“You don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal. What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria.

“Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together.”