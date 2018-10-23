Politics, Trending

You may leave if you have another country – Buhari

Apparently reacting to the reemerge of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kano, who disappointed for over a year without a word,  President Muhammadu Buhari has said those who feel they have another country asides Nigeria are free to leave.

This was made known by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina while he received Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the 2019 polls.

According to Adesina, the president said he would stay in Nigeria alongside others who do not have another country to mark Nigeria better.

“You don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal. What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria.

“Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together.”

You may also like

Nigeria’s unemployment rate is not mere statistics, its human – Oby Ezekwesili

You got it all wrong! Southeast leaders didn’t oppose my emergence as Atiku’s running mate – Peter Obi

Its Buhari not religious leaders that stops you from sacking corrupt officials – Omokri to Osinbajo

Here’s why Buhari will be visiting Lagos today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd October

Stomach Infrastructure!!! Fayose feeds detainees in EFCC office

This reasons has shown IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu is working for Buhari’s re-election

How Betway is helping disabled sports in SA

Ooni of Ife’s former queen, Zaynab congratulates him on his marriage to new queen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *