“You tie smelly wrapper, smelly v*gina, yet want d*ggie style from your husband” – Lady says

London based Vlogger, Sade Ebonylips has admonish housewives to take care of themselves so that slay queens outside won’t take their husbands away from them.

In her new video, she talks about housewives who always tie wrappers, cook with the wrapper, and still expect hot sex from their husbands even if the wrapper or Vagina is smelling.

“Idiotic housewives, mumu housewives, na you I de talk to, wetin you wan do? I go tell you the truth, onyeara, your husband go leave home, he go see you with wrapper, he go come home, he go see you with wrapper, the wrapper wey you cook egusi soup and onions, you don clean the house with the same wrapper, your husband go come meet you for house with the same wrapper wey you tie, and you say your husband is not romantic, how he wan romance you when the wrapper dey smell. Your armpits dey smell, why now? And you want your husband to give you a new sex style, make your husband bend you in the kitchen and come de give you doggie style for your nyash, when you de tie the same wrapper wey de smell, your Vagina too de smell. Aunty, go sort yourself out o. Because all dem girls outside go help you……”, she wrote.