Trending, Uncategorized

“You tie smelly wrapper, yet you want doggie style from your husband” – Vlogger, Sade Ebonylips calls out dirty Nigerian ladies

Controversial London based Vlogger, Sade Ebonylips, in her usual manner, has come for dirty housewives once again, especially the ones that tie wrappers while doing home chores.

Though the vlogger who considers herself ‘ugly’ is usually harsh but she gives the truth undiluted.

In her new video, she talks about housewives who always tie wrappers, cook with the wrapper, and still expect hot sex from their husbands even if the wrapper or Vagina is smelling.

She admonishes housewives to take care of themselves so that slay queens outside won’t take their husbands away from them.

She says,

“Idiotic housewives, mumu housewives, na you I de talk to, wetin you wan do? I go tell you the truth, onyeara, your husband go leave home, he go see you with wrapper, he go come home, he go see you with wrapper.

the wrapper wey you cook egusi soup and onions, you don clean the house with the same wrapper, your husband go come meet you for house with the same wrapper wey you tie, and you say your husband is not romantic, how he wan romance you when the wrapper dey smell.

Your armpits dey smell, why now? And you want your husband to give you a new sex style, make your husband bend you in the kitchen and come de give you doggie style for your nyash, when you de tie the same wrapper wey de smell, your Vagina too de smell. Aunty, go sort yourself out o. Because all dem girls outside go help you……”

Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th October

“President Buhari & I are not in government to deceive Nigerians” – Yemi Osinbajo speaks

Ritualists harvest woman’s vital organs after beheading her in front of her house

After 14 failed relationships, young man finds love with a single mom, 19yrs older than him

Lady who quit her job to become a stripper flaunts lots of cash she had made so far

Airtel now has the widest 4G coverage in Nigeria – Ogunsanya

Goodluck Jonathan, the last democrat to rule Nigeria – Fayose

Nigerian army now into habit of killing peaceful protesting youths – Fani Kayode

The success of Atiku’s private business is dependent on Nigeria’s commonwealth – Oby Ezekwesili

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *