‘You will surely be missed Daddy’ – Mercy Johnson mourns Late Chief Tony Anenih

PDP Chieftain and a former Minister of Works Chief Tony Anenih is dead.

Tony Anenih who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 85, was admitted at the Cedar Crest hospital in Abuja last week.

Reacting to the news, Nollywood actress and SSA to Kogi state governor, Mercy Johnson took to her Instagram page to mourn the former works minister, Tony Anenih.

The mother of 3 shared a photo of herself with Anenih and his wife seated together at an event and wrote;

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,

love leaves a memory no one can steal…

So soft spoken,kind and a father in everyway.

You will surely be missed Daddy.

Our prayers are with the family of Chief Tony Anenih ….

Good Morning Friends..”

Anenih, 85, died on Sunday evening at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment, a family source said.

Born in Edo State, Mr Anenih was one of the most influential politicians of his era.

He was nicknamed ‘Mr Fix It’ for his ability to manipulate the electoral process.