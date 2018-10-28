News, Uncategorized

Young lady arrested after allegedly stabbing her friend in the neck over a man

A young lady has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her friend in the neck over a man.

According to reports, the attacked woman was stabbed by her friend identified as Ludivin Kamga over her relationship with the unnamed man whom the suspect is said to be in love with.

The shocking incident happened few days ago at Bafoussam in the Western Region of Cameroon.

It was gathered that when the suspect went to the man’s house, she reportedly saw met her friend whom she engaged in a fight after hurling insults at each other.

In the course of the clash, the young lady was said to have stabbed her friend in the neck as people around gathered and rushed the injured woman to the hospital where she’s in critical condition as some claim she later passed away.

The young lady was arrested by the police who took her to the station for further interrogation.

