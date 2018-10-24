Trending, Uncategorized

Young lady turns her NYSC uniform to traditional attire in birthday photos

A young lady who is currently serving her fatherland in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, has taken to her Instagram page, @beautyfaithbeautyfaith, to share some photos where she made a bold fashion statement while celebrating her birthday in style.

The young lady who is currently trending on social media after her birthday photos emerged online, was seen in the images rocking her NYSC uniform which she converted into a traditional attire.

The female corps member who used her NYSC uniform to pose for her birthday photoshoot, looked delectable in her wrapper and blouse.

The photos have internet users admiring her for being bold and daring.

She captioned one of the photos:

“Nonononono, I no gree cos it’s my day. Omo this my birthday attire be like #October_meeting for #Corper_Women_Association. I no fit carry last for my birthday. O Lord u have been so good to me and am very grateful that I made it to see this day 23/10/2018.”

While another photo, she wrote: “This my look eehh, Choi!! #Motherhood_loading. I can’t get enough of me today. And #TheBirthday_girl stormed the market place with grand style. #MarketWoman #Madam_corper #CorperTheSeller (pls come & take ur own okporokooooo, ur okroooo, ur everyevery cos is my day ooo). #Corper_Women_Association.”

See more photos of the lady below;

