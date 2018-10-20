Politics, Trending

You’re a hypocrite!!! Omokri blasts Buhari for saying holds GEJ in high esteem

Reno Omokri, who likes to ruffle the feathers of President Muhammadu Buhari has fired some shots at him again. Omokri, who was an aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to a recent statement of Buhari, hailing Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015.

Buhari said recently that he would continue to hold the former President in high esteem for relinquishing power to him, after he lost the 2015 presidential election without any hassle.

Omokri said in a tweet that Buhari’s statement is out of desperation because elections are around the corner. The author noted that the president for the last three years in office, had constantly insulted the former President, only to start hailing just because of elections.

He wrote:

The former aide also blasts Buhari for hosting actors of Kannywood, just because of election, whereas be had scrapped the film industry built by Jonathan saying it was un- Islamic.

In his words:

On July 25, 2016, President Buhari scrapped the Kano Film Village that ex President Jonathan initiated to provide jobs, claiming it is ‘un-Islamic’. Now elections are around the corner, the same Buhari is hosting Kannywood movie stars. Vote for Buhari at your peril

