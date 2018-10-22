News Feed

‘You’re pregnant’- Troll Tell Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma As She Shares Adorable Photos

Popular Musician Davido’s  hearthrob Chioma shared stunning photos on social media, looks absolutely beautiful and happy.

While some fans marveled at her lovely looks, some of her followers saw beyond her beautiful looks and declared that she is pregnant and drained.

See the photos and comments

Davido’s bond with Chioma came to the limelight after he gifted her with a brand new Porsche car on her 23rd birthday as a proof of his love.

He disclosed that he was giving her assurance and further featured her in his music video also titled Assurance.

However, their relationship has faced a bit of criticism from a few people who feel that the star’s girlfriend should make something of herself rather than living her life for the star.

Tags

You may also like

Heavy Shooting, Fighting Breaks Out At Edo House Of Assembly

Fayose Pleads Not Guilty, Remanded In Custody

Over 200,000 Supporters Abandon Atiku Abubakar, Defect To APC

Deadbeat Allegation: Wizkid savagely replies a concerned follower

Check out Ebuka’s lovely outfit to the premiere of Kemi Adetiba’s new movie

Man who rode bicycle from Owerri to Abuja for Atiku, collapses

Northern Youth Threatens To Stop Supporting Atiku If He Refuses To Abandon Relationship With Fani-Kayode

Oshiomole Accuses Influential APC Members Of Plot To Unseat Him, Cries For Help

2019 Elections May Not Hold — Gov Wike Clarifies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *