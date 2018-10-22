‘You’re pregnant’- Troll Tell Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma As She Shares Adorable Photos

Popular Musician Davido’s hearthrob Chioma shared stunning photos on social media, looks absolutely beautiful and happy.

While some fans marveled at her lovely looks, some of her followers saw beyond her beautiful looks and declared that she is pregnant and drained.

See the photos and comments

Davido’s bond with Chioma came to the limelight after he gifted her with a brand new Porsche car on her 23rd birthday as a proof of his love.

He disclosed that he was giving her assurance and further featured her in his music video also titled Assurance.

However, their relationship has faced a bit of criticism from a few people who feel that the star’s girlfriend should make something of herself rather than living her life for the star.