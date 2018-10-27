Uncategorized

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Why Manchester United can’t sign me

Former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed why the club can’t resign him, saying he would be very expensive in January.

The Swede made an impact in his first season with the Red Devils, scoring 26 goals in all competitions.

The former PSG star left United MLS side LA Galaxy where he has hit 22 goals in just 26 games.

Ibrahimovic’s goalscoring form and United’s struggles this season have led to claims he could come back to the club in January on a short-term loan.

United boss, Jose Mourinho, however, ruled out re-signing Ibrahimovic in his press conference yesterday.

Speaking ahead of LA Galaxy game on Sunday, Ibrahimovic was asked if there was a possibility he could join another club in January on loan.

He told beIN SPORTS,

“I have our last game Sunday and hopefully it is not the last game.

“That is what my focus is on.”

When told of Mourinho’s comments, Ibrahimovic shook his head and replied,

“Not in my picture. I’m here. I’m happy here.

“I have a game on Sunday that all my focus is on.

“And by the way I’m very expensive also.”

