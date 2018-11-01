News Feed

$1 Million Bra Unveiled In U.S. By Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret has unveiled their annual “Dream Angels Fantasy Bra” and its shining Swarovski crystals which has a hefty price tag of $1 million.

“Angel” Elsa Hosk will don the $1 million undergarment on Thursday during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the lingerie company announced.

The bra, which also comes with a body chain, is composed of more than 2,100 Swarovski diamonds “and responsibly sourced topaz,” the company said in a news release. It has at least 71 carats on the centerpiece and took over 930 hours to create.

Hosk, a 29-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden, told People on Tuesday that when she tried on the bra during a fitting, “it was just a sensation that I’ve never felt before.”

“My body was violently shaking. And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited,” Hosk said. “It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget.”

She described the lingerie as “very cool, very simple, modern and so sparkly. If I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this. I put it on and I was like, ‘It looks like someone just made magic and put it on my body.’”

While the cost of the brassiere is certainly higher than the price of a traditional Victoria’s Secret bra, the store said a version of the undergarment will be available to customers on Nov. 29 for $250 at select stores and online.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Dec. 2 in New York City, United States.

Tags

You may also like

See What Cambridge Said About Releasing President Buhari’s Certificate

Man Utd Need Miracle To Sell 100million Pounds Flop Alexis Sanchez

CBN: Nigerian Banks Lost N12bn To Armed Robbers, Fraud In 6 Months

Buhari ‘Secretly’ Appoints Son-In-Law As Head Of Nigerian Agency

Female corps member’s photo has tongues wagging online

Driver, Bus Conductor Beat Each Other Dirty In Lagos

Truck driver gets married to his fiancée with his truck in Plateau (Photos)

DJ Kaywise involved in ghastly motor accident in Abuja

Laura Ikeji reacts after getting free N500k from Billionaire, E-money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *