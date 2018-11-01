News Feed

1-year-old baby miraculously survives being crushed after a train passed over her (Video)

A 1-year-old girl has miraculously survived being crushed after she fell off from her mother’s hand, before a train passed over her in India . But she survived without a scratch.

The child’s parents had just disembarked from the train when she slipped off her mum’s hand and landed on the track. Her parents couldn’t get her out because a train passed almost immediately.

Miraculously, the train didn’t hurt the child as she landed in the gap between the floor and the track. She was picked up immediately after the pain passed, tearful but unhurt.

The incident happened at a station in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Watch the video below.

Tags

You may also like

What Senate President Bukola Saraki Said Over Death Of Offa Prime Suspect

Neymar To Force PSG Exit As Barca Prepare For Return

Next Level: Check Out President Buhari’s Five Key Campaign Promises For 2019

Beautiful Photos Of Family Of 5 In Matching Outfits Goes Viral

Horror As Customs Officers Kill Woman In Lagos

EFCC Grills Former Abia Gov. Theodore Orji Over N27bn Fraud

How NSCDC Official Shot My Brother Twice In The Head In Lagos – Woman Tells Shocking Story

Nigerian woman gushes about getting married to the man she used to make fun of on Facebook, shares their love story (Photos)

2019: ADP Presidential Candidate Promises To Pay N100,000 Minimum Wage If Elected

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *