1-year-old baby miraculously survives being crushed after a train passed over her (Video)

A 1-year-old girl has miraculously survived being crushed after she fell off from her mother’s hand, before a train passed over her in India . But she survived without a scratch.

The child’s parents had just disembarked from the train when she slipped off her mum’s hand and landed on the track. Her parents couldn’t get her out because a train passed almost immediately.

Miraculously, the train didn’t hurt the child as she landed in the gap between the floor and the track. She was picked up immediately after the pain passed, tearful but unhurt.

The incident happened at a station in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Watch the video below.