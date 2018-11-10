Football

’10 Seasons, 202 Goals And Far From Finished’ – Kareem Benzema Lashes At Critics

Real Madrid forward, Kareem Benzema, who was a subject of intense criticism during the early season for his profligacy in front of goals has come out to lash at people who criticized him during those periods.

The French International who was on song for the Champions league holder, Real Madrid, when they took on Celta Vigo over the weekend capped of in style as he was also on the score sheet to mark his 202 goals for the Spanish giants.

The visibly elated striker who is in his 10th season with the club then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to launch a scathing attack of the people who wrote him off during the early season.

What he said:

You may also like

Betting Tips: Belgium vs Iceland

Here Is The Story Of Vincent Kompany’s Dad, A Refugee From Congo But Is Now The First Ever Black Mayor In Belgium

Forget Chelsea’s Unbeaten, Manchester City Is Running Away With The Title!!!

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 13TH NOVEMBER

Mancity 3 Manutd 1: Red Devils Equal 16 Years ‘Unwanted’ Record

Manchester United Wing Back, Ashley Young, Can’t Just Get Over Thrashing By Machester City

Chelsea Midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, Reveals Frustration With Everton Stalemate

Betting Tips: Croatia vs Spain

Here Is How Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Reacted To Breaking 26Years Old EPL Record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *