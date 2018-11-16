News Feed

100 level student buys Benz for his 16-year-old SS3 Girlfriend, an iPhone X Max, iWatch, in Abuja for her birthday (video)

A fresh Undergraduate identified as Zubair has surprised many after he bought his ’16-year-old Secondary School’ girlfriend an Iphone XS max that costs a whooping N423,000, an IWatch that costs a whooping N195,000 and a multi-million naira Mercedes Benz for her Birthday, in Abuja.

The Girlfriend was obviously happy and she was left speechless by the lovely gesture.

A friend who shared a clip from the event prayed for a boyfriend like that as she wrote;

Ya Allah, I need a boyfriend like this

Another wrote; Assurance Part 2

Watch the video below:

