By Saheed News FeedNovember 16, 2018 100 level student buys Benz, iPhone X Max, iWatch, for his 16-year-old Girlfriend, for her birthday Watch the video; You may also like Comedian, I Go Dye Writes An Open Letter To President Buhari, Asks Questions Actresses Omoni Oboli And Rita Dominic Step Out Together Looking Glamourous Oshiomhole Reveals How Governors Can Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage Has Singer, Burna Boy Found Love? Check Out What He Posted On Instagram (Photo) D’banj And His Wife, Lineo Love Up In New Photos You’re Ungrateful, Selfish, Akeredolu Tells Ondo Workers Graphic Photos Of Bus Fire Accident That Killed At Least 42 Persons In Zimbabwe I, Not Governor Ganduje, Donated Fleet Of Buses For Buhari-Osinbajo Campaigns – Man Claims (Photos) Akwa Ibom Assembly Bars Sacked Lawmaker From Attending Sitting Previous articleComedian, I Go Dye Writes An Open Letter To President Buhari, Asks Questions Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.