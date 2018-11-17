17-Year-Old Actress, Titobiloluwa Segun-Banjo Declared Missing (Photo)

Tito Segun-Banjo

17-year-old and wives on strike actress, Tito Segun-Banjo, has been declared missing by her family.

In an interview with LIB, Tito’s mum, Wemimo Segun-Banjo, said her daughter who featured in Omoni Oboli’s Wives on Strike, the Revolution, left their home in Ipaja, Lagos state on Saturday November 17th to run some errands for her dad and has since not returned home.

Efforts to reach her has failed as her phone is currently switched off.

”She left the house on Saturday to run errands for her dad and has since not returned home. I have tried reaching her but her number is not responding. I am afraid. Tito is a very bright girl whoknows my number by heart and would have reached out to me using someone’s number if everything is okay. I am afraid,” the mum said

Tito’s mum says the case has been reported to the police in Alagolo, Ipaja. She said the police officers have asked them to pay some money before they can start investigating the matter.

Mrs Segun-Banjo says Tito just completed her secondary school and is presently processing her admission into the Obafemi Awolowo University to study Theater Arts.

Anyone with useful information should call 08023920474 or contact the nearest police station.

