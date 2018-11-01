$1million Victoria’s Secret bra goes viral on Twitter

The new $1million Victoria’s Secret bra causes commotion on social media over it’s price and the 71 carats diamond used to make the bra.

The $1million Victoria’s Secret bra, “The Dream Angels Fantasy Bra” which was unveiled ahead of Victoria’s Secret fashion show on Thursday, is said to have taken 930 hours to create and has more than 71 carats diamond.

The bra was modeled by Stockholm-born 29-year-old model, Elsa Hosk, is a cropped bodice and body chain affixed with 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds set in sterling silver.

Hosk who has been working with the lingerie brand since 2011, described the garment as the “most beautiful Fantasy Bra I ever saw.”



“It was just a sensation that I’ve never felt before.”

“My body was violently shaking. And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited,” Hosk said. “It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget.”

“It’s just very cool, very simple, modern, and so sparkly.”

“If I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this.”

Sharing a photo of the new lingerie, Victoria’s Secret wrote on Twitter;

“Introducing the $1 Million Dream Angels #VSFantasyBra, worn by @elsahosk & designed by Atelier Swarovski. See it sparkle on the runway in the #VSFashionShow, Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10/9c on @ABCNetwork.”