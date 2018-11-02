Uncategorized

2 women nabbed after stealing s*x toys from adult shop

2 women have been charged with stealing sex toys – high-end vibrators from the Libido adult store in Northbridge, Australia over the weekend.

Police alleged two women removed packaging before concealing the items worth $600 in their clothing during the theft at the James Street store, about 12.10am on Sunday.

Police earlier released CCTV images of three women who they believed could help with their investigation.

Libido owner Garry Smith said on average $2500 worth of goods were stolen from the shop every six months.

But, with the store boasting high-quality security cameras, any prospective thief should heed Smith’s warning.

“Without exception we will seek prosecution for every theft,” he said.

“The message is, don’t do it.”

Tags

You may also like

‘SEASON 8 EPISODES WILL BE LONGER THAN 60 MINUTES’ – GAME OF THRONES RETURNS IN APRIL 2019

MTN TO ACQUIRE BANKING LICENCE IN NIGERIA

Gay man remanded in prison for raping 9-year-old

Orji Kalu played you: Nigerians mock Buhari/APC after former governor absconds

“Don’t lose a good side n***a over your boyfriend” – Actress Juliet Ibrahim advises ladies

Human heads recovered in Rivers state

‘We all signed up on 30,000, so why should there be controversy’ – NLC urges Buhari to send Minimum Wage Bill

2019: Education will be the new oil – Ezekwesili highlights ways 80m Nigerians will be lifted out of poverty

‘Thank you for everything’ – social media reacts to the passing of Marvel co-creator, Stan Lee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *