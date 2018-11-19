News Feed

2019: Buhari Floors Atiku, Ezekwesili In Citizen Poll
 

Atiku Abubakar, President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate has floored Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an online poll created by CitizenPoll and published on their website, Buhari had 64.52 per cent of the votes with 8348, while Atiku polled only 3,241 votes, representing 25 per cent of the vote.

The Poll which featured only eight Presidential Candidates, has Mrs Oby Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) trailing at the bottom with only 163 votes being 1.11 per cent of the poll as at the time of this report. In the 3rd position on the poll was Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress (ACC) who polled 344 (2.66%), followed by Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressive Party (YPP) with 264 votes (2.04%).

Tope Dasua of the Abubdant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) polled 215 votes (1.66%) while in the 6th position as at the time of this report was Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with 195 votes (1.51%). 

The seventh position was occupied by Fela Durotoye with 190 votes representing 1.47 per cent of the votes.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Missing DELSU Female Student Found Dead, Tongue & Breasts Missing

Viral photo of two Nigerian women publicly kissing at a wedding causes online outrage

‘I Cannot Satisfy My Wife Sexually, I Don’t Want To Die Of High B.P’ – Man Begs Court For Divorce

Juliet Ibrahim and rapper, Vector spark dating rumours

Worst Miss Ever? See The Moment Chelsea Striker Morata Missed An Open Net

Paul Okoye slammed for shading brother, Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo

5-yr-old boy receives a Benz for doing 4,105 push-ups in 120 Minutes

Lola Omotayo-Okoye shares dazzling photos of herself & her kids

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu reveals why she didn’t bleach her skin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *