2019: Choose your leaders based on competence not religion or tribe – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has urged Nigerians to choose wisely in the forthcoming 2019 presidential elections.

The senator, who is a strong member of the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that as long as there will be free and fair elections, Nigerians must decide their destiny.

The lawmaker, who noted that the people deserve the kind of leaders they have, and as such should be in charge of their destiny come 2019.

In a tweet on Friday, the senator advised Nigerians to choose a leader based on competence and not only tribe and religion.

He wrote:

A people deserve the type of leaders they have. As long as there is a free and fair election on February 16, 2019, we will be in charge of our destiny. What type of destiny we choose is entirely up to us. We must choose based on competence, not on issues like tribe and religion.

The lawmaker used the analogy of a sick man to describe the state of the country presently. He said that the sick, doesn’t bother about the colour, tribe or religion of his doctor, but what matters to him, is for him to get well.