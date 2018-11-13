2019: Education will be the new oil – Ezekwesili highlights ways 80m Nigerians will be lifted out of poverty

Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria(ACPN), has rolled out a well detailed plan on 80 million Nigerians, will be lifted out of poverty.

According to the former minister of Education, the plan which will be set into motion from 2019, will position the country for prosperity.

In the roadmap which was unveiled in Lagos on Monday, Ezekwesili stressed the need to make a deliberate effort, to tackle the great tsunami of poverty, sweeping through the nook and crannies of the country – One of the ways, she hopes to do this, is via education.

In her words;

If our current and future human capital are not educated, they will most likely end up in poverty and our economy will lose the productivity that they would have added.

No matter what we do, we would never win the war on poverty without investing massively in human capital development. That is why in our ACPNHOPE government, education will be the new oil.

Education will be the new economy. My vision for education is one that will nourish the mind and create a progressive society that competes globally.

We shall launch a root and branch reform of all the levels and phases of education.

Early Childcare Education, Basic Education, Secondary Education, Special Needs Education and Adult/Informal Education will all be systemically reformed to achieve universal access to quality and relevant education by all Nigerians.

Education, training and skills development remain the most potent tools of economic and social mobility in all progressive societies. Breaking the vicious circle of poor education is crucial for promoting inclusive economic growth and decent jobs for all.