2019 Election: APC Reacts To South-East Leaders ‘Endorsement’ Of Atiku/Obi Ticket

In a message released to the media on Tuesday night, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy by some South-east leaders, is an insult to the Igbo people.

TORI News had earlier reported that in a communique read on behalf of Ndigbo by Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) on Wednesday in Enugu, Igbo leaders, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo Leaders of Thought, the political elite, the intelligentsia, women groups, religious leaders, among others, resolved to support the Presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi in the 2019 presidential election.

In a swift response, Issa-Onilu said the APC considers Atiku Abubakar and the PDP “as people who have lost any sense of shame”, adding that the Igbo people were “frontline victims of the PDP’s misrule in 16 years and can’t wait to know the promises they are making them now”.

The message read: “The APC considers Atiku and his PDP co-travellers as people who have lost any sense of shame.

“The purported endorsement of Atiku and PDP by some leaders of the South-east for the 2019 general elections is an affront on the the Igbo people who were frontline victims of the 16 years of the PDP misrule.

“It will be interesting to know what the PDP will be telling the Igbo people during the campaign.”

He said the South-east in the last three years of the APC led government has seen visible progress in terms of infrastructure “and the programmes they benefit from so we are confident they can’t be fooled by any promises.”

“The South-east people have three and half years of visible progress in terms of massive infrastructure and the thousands of common people who are benefiting from the social programme investments under APC to compare to the PDP’s 16 years of retrogression.

“We in APC are confident that the Igbo won’t be fooled by any group, by whatever name, to sell a thoroughly discredited party like the PDP to the very discerning Igbo people.”

Our response to the purported endorsement of @atiku by some Igbo leaders.@OfficialAPCNg considers Atiku and his @OfficialPDPNig co-travellers as people who have lost any sense of shame.



1/5

— APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) November 15, 2018

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria