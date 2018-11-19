2019 Election: Buhari Floors Atiku, Ezekwesili In UK Poll

Buhari and Atiku

President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate has floored Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

In an online poll created by CitizenPoll and published on their website, Buhari had 64.52 per cent of the votes with 8348, while Atiku polled only 3,241 votes, representing 25 per cent of the vote.

The Poll which featured only eight Presidential Candidates, has Mrs Oby Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) trailing at the bottom with only 163 votes being 1.11 per cent of the poll as at the time of this report.

In the 3rd position on the poll was Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress (ACC) who polled 344 (2.66%), followed by Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressive Party (YPP) with 264 votes (2.04%).

Tope Dasua of the Abubdant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) polled 215 votes (1.66%) while in the 6th position as at the time of this report was Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with 195 votes (1.51%).

The seventh position was occupied by Fela Durotoye with 190 votes representing 1.47 per cent of the votes.

The Citizen Poll also had another running online poll of worst performing Governor in Nigeria with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi topping the 10-man list.

More details on both polls to come later.

