2019 Election: Massive Blow For APC As Two House Of Reps Members Dump Party

Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has announced that two members of the House, Kolawole Babatunde, from Ondo state, and Mukaila Kazeem, from Ogun state, have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to PUNCH, the speaker read letters from the lawmakers announcing their resignations from the APC at the plenary on Wednesday at the National Assembly, Abuja.

While Babatunde joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kazeem did not name his new party in his letter.

Both lawmakers, however, blamed their resignations on the APC over how the party managed its primaries and fielded its candidates.

