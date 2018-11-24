2019 elections: I fear for the future of Nigeria – Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia has ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general elections said that she fears for the future of Nigeria.

She made this known during a chat with Showtime. She said;

“I have kids, so, of cause I’m worried. In the next 10-15 years, what will be left for my children in this country? So, I’m worried about my children, I’m worried about the young ones. This is not about Innocent (2Face), Yes, he has his beliefs and I have learnt a lot from him but this is me saying let us go out as individuals and make a better place or country for us.”

She added that her husband, 2Baba’s continuous advocacy for better governance is not meant to hurt or spite anyone, so, she is not afraid of bigwigs within the corridors of power.

“As far as I know, I’m not trying to hurt nobody. I’m just trying to take care of me, mine and ours; the women, children and the youth. I’m just preaching that we can make this country a better place. I’m just trying to tell the youths that breaking the law is not cool. Being cool is when you follow the right laws. Social media has affected a lot of people; they are distracted by what is happening in the country. You don’t have to be in politics to make a difference. I’m not stepping on anyone’s toes”, she said.