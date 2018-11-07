2019: I will effectively harness and coordinate all efforts and lead Atiku to victory – Saraki

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential campaign council, Bukola Saraki has said that the the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar ais coasting victory in the coming election.

Senate President Saraki said that the mounting support from Nigerians, is a good sign that the former vice president will definitely emerge as Nigeria’s next president.

Saraki said this, as he visited and inspected the Legacy House, the office building of the Campaign Council of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, on Tuesday.

In a statement about Saraki’s visit on Tuesday, PDP said Saraki, who was conducted round various offices at the Legacy House by the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, promised to effectively harness and coordinate all efforts and lead the party and its candidate, Atiku to victory in the elections.

The party said, “since the emergence of Atiku as PDP Presidential candidate, there has been renewed hope among Nigerians towards actualizing their collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of the incompetent, divisive and deceptive President Muhammad Buhari-led All Progressives Congress(APC).