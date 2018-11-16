2019: Mimiko shelves presidential ambition, opts for senate

Former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko has shelved his presidential ambition, according to latest reports.

The former Governor,who was the presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has now decided to go to senate.

Mimiko, would now replace Gboye Adegbenro, who was a commission during his term as governor, and had won the senatorial ticket for ZLP and was listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it’s candidate in the election.

Senator Shehu Sani, was one of those to hail he former governor for the move, saying he(Mimiko) saved himself from so many things.