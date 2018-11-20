2019: UPP Adopts Buhari As Presidential Candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has formally adopted President Muhammadu Buhari, who is candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

The party said Buhari’s four more years would be reassuring and more beneficial than eight years of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar if he wins.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s national secretariat yesterday in Abuja, the UPP National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie said the re-election of Buhari to complete his second term in office would pave way for power shift to the South in 2023.

Okorie who was flanked by the National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Working Committee (NWC) members said Buhari was adopted because of the “several gains” made by his administration in the areas of Single Treasury Account (TSA), Bank Verification Number (BVN), Whistle-blowing Policy and what he termed unprecedented tax revenue regime, among others.

