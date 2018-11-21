2019: “We should ensure hooligans don’t get it” – Obasanjo

Former President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Olusegun ‘Mathew’ Obasanjo has urged Nigerians not to allow the wrong people rule in 2019. Speaking at the launch for Former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s book launch titled “My Transition Hours”, Obasanjo said democracy shouldn’t be handed over to ‘thieves and hooligans’, that they could use it against the people.

He added that Nigeria’s democracy can be only be prserved and sustained if the country is put in the hands of ‘Democrats’. “There is no substitute for democracy when all is said and done. It fosters peace. It builds and does not destroy. It unifies, rather than divides”

“But all these can only happen if democracy is in the hands of Democrats. If it is in the hands of thrives and hooligans, they can use it as a weapon. We should ensure hooligans don’t get it. Let us continue to make Nigeria cool and calm” Obasanjo said