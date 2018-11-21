21-year-old criminal nabbed in Bayelsa for extorting money, phone from a bricklayer

The Bayelsa State Volunteer Security Outfit, on Thursday, apprehended a 21 year old criminal for extorting money and phone from a bricklayer, Joseph Oviemunu, at building site along Elebele road, Yenagoa.

It was gathered that the culprit identified as David Pere aka Junior, is a native of Egbema-Angalabiri in Ekeremo Local Government Area.

The suspect was handed over to men of the Nigerian Police.

This news is coming not long after it was reported of a 30 year old man identified as Obinna Okafor, who is an expert in robbing users of Automatic Teller Machines, and was arrested by men of the Anambra state police command.

Parading the suspect before newsmen yesterday November 22nd, the spokesperson of the state, Haruna Mohammed, said Okafor was arrested at the Nnewi branch of Access Bank by policemen on patrol.

“The suspect specialises in duping unsuspecting victims around Automated Teller Machine centres by swapping their ATM cards with other stolen cards in his possession. Operatives attached to the Nnewi Area Command, while on surveillance patrol around Access Bank, Nnewi, arrested one Obinna Okafor, 30 years, of Enugu-Ezike in Enugu State. He was arrested while withdrawing money using an ATM card stolen from a medical student in Nnewi.”