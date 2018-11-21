21-year-old sex worker arrested for blackmailing men with their n*ked photos

A 21-year-old commercial s*x worker, Blessing Odama, who is a 200 Level student of Philosophy, Federal University Nasarawa State, has been arrested for blackmailing her clients using their n*de pictures, local reports have shown.

According to the suspect who was arrested with her boyfriend, Ibrahim Danladi, who is also a student of the university, she took nude snapshots of her clients in order to blackmail them because they were wicked and gave insignificant money after s*x.

Her arrest came almost a year after her sister, Joy, also a 200 Level Mass Communication student of the Cross River State University, CRUTEC, was alleged to have been killed by an Abuja-based businessman, Alhaji Usman Adamu, who invited her to his house.

Her words: “I was forced to blackmail men because they are wicked. They promised to give good money before s*x, but after, they give peanuts.”

The lovers ran into stormy water after one of their victims, Danti, paid the sum of N150k. The lovers later returned, asking for additional N300k. They further threatened to abduct Danti’s wife and children if he didn’t give them the N300k.

Sick to his stomach with fear, Danti wrote a petition to IGP, Ibrahim Idris, detailing his predicament. Idris quickly acted on the petition by instructing IRT operatives to investigate the case and arrest the blackmailers.

The phone used in the blackmail was recovered and over 30 pictures of naked men were found on it.