23-year-old Nigerian footballer dies from heart attack during a match in Turkey

Ekundayo Ebenezer Mawoyeka, a 23-year-old Nigerian footballer, has died, it has been reported.

The young man reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match, yesterday, in Turkey.

Ekundayo who plays as a striker for the Sarayköyspor football club, collapsed in the 35th minute of his side’s match against YeÅŸilköyspor at the Servergazi Stadium and was rushed to the Servergazi State Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

While reacting to the news, the Denizli Amateur Sports Clubs Federation President, Feyyaz Cesen, who wore Ekundayo’s jersey, expressed deep sadness.