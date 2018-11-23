News Feed

23-Year-Old Vietnamese Model Defeats 86 Stunning Beauties To Emerge As Miss Earth (Photos)

Vietnamese model Phuong Khanh Nguyen, 23, has been crowned this year’s Miss Earth, after defeating 86 gorgeously beautiful women to win the title at the 18th edition of the pageant. The model and student impressed judges with her answer to the question: ‘Being a millennial, what is the most pressing issue of your generation?’

She replied: ‘The most pressure for our generation, my generation, is our ignorance. We have so much technology, and we just use it for social media and we just care for ourselves.

‘We should spend our time to think and feel what’s happening with the Earth right now and when small actions multiplied by million people can transform the world.’

Khanh, a marketing student who speaks both Vietnamese and English is the first woman from Vietnam to win the crown.

Miss Earth 2017, Karen Ibasco, crowned the 23-year-old winner at the event which took place on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines.

See more photos below.

Tags

You may also like

Richard Mofe Damijo Pens Down A Captivating Letter To Daughter As She Turns 16 Today

Bbnaija Khloe Shares Striking Angel-Themed Photos

Nigerian man vows to stop going to big parties over the new way of serving rice

Slay queen reveals why she dates only married men (Video)

Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Ola summons man accused of sexually abusing secondary school student to the palace

Woman Gives Birth In A Supermarket After Going For Shopping.(Photos)

2019: Atiku Abubakar Vows to Deal With Tinubu for supporting Buhari

“I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant Outside Wedlock” – Actress Nazareth Jesse Declares

Princess Shyngle calls Michael Essien’s wife ‘dumbest wife of the year’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *