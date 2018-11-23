23-Year-Old Vietnamese Model Defeats 86 Stunning Beauties To Emerge As Miss Earth (Photos)

Vietnamese model Phuong Khanh Nguyen, 23, has been crowned this year’s Miss Earth, after defeating 86 gorgeously beautiful women to win the title at the 18th edition of the pageant. The model and student impressed judges with her answer to the question: ‘Being a millennial, what is the most pressing issue of your generation?’

She replied: ‘The most pressure for our generation, my generation, is our ignorance. We have so much technology, and we just use it for social media and we just care for ourselves.

‘We should spend our time to think and feel what’s happening with the Earth right now and when small actions multiplied by million people can transform the world.’

Khanh, a marketing student who speaks both Vietnamese and English is the first woman from Vietnam to win the crown.

Miss Earth 2017, Karen Ibasco, crowned the 23-year-old winner at the event which took place on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines.

