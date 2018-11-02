News Feed

2Baba Idibia Writes Annie a Heartfelt Birthday Note

2Baba and Annie Idibia continue to wax stronger.

The actress has just turned one year old, and to celebrate the new milestone, her loving husband took to his Instagram to shower her with praises and also declare his dedication to her.

“My queen I see u. I wish u a wonderful birthday celebration. I’m right behind u baby, always gat yo back,” said the legendary singer to the mother of his two daughters.

He continued, “I smell plenty blessings coming your way. thanx 4 everything my love. u deserve all the good things in life.”

And this has stirred heartfelt reactions from their fans. See the post below.

