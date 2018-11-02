2baba Idibia’s son Nino celebrates mom’s birthday with touching note

Nigerian music star, 2baba Idibia’s babymama, Sumbo Adeoye, added a year to her age on November 22, 2018. To celebrate, her first son, Nino, took to his Instagram page to pen a touching note to her.

He posted a photo of himself with his mom and he explained in his caption that she is the best mother in the world because he knows it is hard to be her. Nino also made sure to reaffirm his love for her.

His caption reads: “Best woman in the world. It’s hard to be you mom❤️. Have a happy birthday and know that I love you. Thank you.”

See his post below:

Sumbo’s husband, David, who is also a pastor, took to social media to celebrate his wife on her big day. He referred to her as his baby and best friend.

His post reads:

Baby, I gat your back ❤️.

Happy birthday to my Best Friend 😍😍😍 @sunmboadeoye