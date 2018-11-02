2Baba’s Wife Annie Idibia Celebrates Her 34th Birthday Today (Photos + Video)

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, and wife of music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia aka 2Baba is 34 today, she shared a stunning photo to celebrate the day and her children and some celebrities made a video to celebrate her too.
She wrote;
‘Grateful For This Year!!! This Has Been My Best Year Ever In All Areas Of My Life…
And I Am Totally Grateful For Every Single Blessing.. Thank You To Every Single Person Who As Shown Me LOVE ..Supported My Dreamz And Constantly Paddling In my Boat♥️♥️
Happy Birthday Annie Macaulay Idibia’
