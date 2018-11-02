News Feed

2face Breaks Down In Tears As His Wife Annie And Baby Mama Pero Make Peace After Years Of Animosity (Video)

 

Tuface Idibia broke down in tears at an event yesterday when his wife Annie Idibia and his baby mama Pero Adeniyi made peace after years of animosity. Tuface dated Annie Macauley Idibia, Pero Adeniyi, and Sunmbo Ajaba Adeoye and had kids with all three of them within the same period. Years later, he married Annie.

Annie and Sunmbo enjoy a cordial relationship and their kids are really close, but it wasn’t the case with Pero. Well, Pero and Annie put their differences aside at an event held yesterday at Crescendo Lounge in Ikeja. Both women hugged as Tuface’s “One Love” sang in the background.

The gesture moved Tuface to tears. He could not control his emotions and broke down sobbing as both women included him in a group hug.

“Stop,” Pero can be seen mouthing to Tuface as he cried.

Watch the beautiful video below.

