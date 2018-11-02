2face Idibia Shades Nigerian Government After Landing At Ghana’s Beautiful Airport (Video)

One of the most successful Nigerian singers, 2Face Idibia has been caught on camera apparently ‘shading’ the Nigerian government over the state of the country’s infrastructures.

The legendary pop star made his comments when he landed at Ghana’s new ultra-modern international airport.

In a video which has now gone viral, the music icon couldn’t hide his feelings as he walked into the beautiful and magnificent airport facility.

“You dey see level abi, shame nor dey catch some people for that side, shame,” he said as he mocked the government.

The star singer is subtly sending a message to Nigerian leaders to emulate Ghana.

Watch the video below: