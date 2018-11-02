News Feed

2face Idibia Shades Nigerian Government After Landing At Ghana’s Beautiful Airport (Video)

One of the most successful Nigerian singers, 2Face Idibia has been caught on camera apparently ‘shading’ the Nigerian government over the state of the country’s infrastructures.

The legendary pop star made his comments when he landed at Ghana’s new ultra-modern international airport.

In a video which has now gone viral, the music icon couldn’t hide his feelings as he walked into the beautiful and magnificent airport facility.

“You dey see level abi, shame nor dey catch some people for that side, shame,” he said as he mocked the government.

The star singer is subtly sending a message to Nigerian leaders to emulate Ghana.

Watch the video below:

You may also like

Actress Fella Makafui gets new car from her new boyfriend hours after her ex disgraced her by collecting the one he bought for her (Video)

Former Nollywood Actress, Regina Askia Shows Off Her American Husband (Photos)

What late OAP Tosyn Bucknor and her sister looked like as little girls (Photo)

British Mother Of 9 Converts To Islam To Marry Her Young African Lover Who She Met On Facebook

‘We All Know Buhari Isn’t Mentally Fit To Govern Nigeria’ – Dino Melaye

Lady laid bare on dinner table as thanksgiving turkey (Photo/Video)

Alibaba criticizes 2 soldiers for riding on the same bike without helmets

“Not every woman is supposed to have kids or be married” – Nigerian lady, Zizi Cardow says

Woman narrates how a ruptured ovarian cyst nearly cost her life as she educate women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *