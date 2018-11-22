44 soldiers killed by Boko Haram: We must honour them, Saraki insists

Senate president Bukola Saraki during plenary at the Red Chambers today, raised the tragic killing of 44 soldiers and nine farmers in Borno State.

Saraki, therefore directed its Committee on Army to pay condolence visits to the affected families. Speaking at the floor of the senate on Thursday, the senate President said they must honour these fallen heroes, who gave their lives for the peace of the country.

“We are all aware that a few days ago we lost about 44 brave soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Northern Borno. We must pay our respects to these brave men that have sacrificed and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our own safety and peace in our country.”

These officers of the Nigerian Army were recently attacked by the’technically defeated’ Boko Haram fighters, alongside nine farmers in Metele, Borno State.