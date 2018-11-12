45-year-old Vandal found dead inside NNPC pipeline (Photo)

45-year-old suspected vandal, Oladipupo Musa, was found dead inside an NNPC petroleum motor spirit, PMS, pipeline at Ghana Axis, Ogijo, Ogun State on Sunday, 11th November, 2018.

NSCDC P.R.O, Dyke Ogbonnaya made an official report to the NNPC about the incident and the activities of hardcore vandals in the state. He added that the anti-vandal team on a regular routine patrol, recovered an empty 30 litre keg and a funnel from the deceased vandal. he added that the command’s anti-vandal team has pledged to work harder to combat vandalism.

In his words:

” A lone deceased vandal, by name Musa Oladipupo, 45, was found in the middle of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) deep down in the pipeline. The Anti-vandal team on a regular routine patrol recovered an empty 30 litre keg and a funnel from the deceased vandal.”

The State Commandant, Everistus Obiyo, earlier last week, read riot act on vandalism, warned that youths should desist from all acts capable of putting their lives in danger.