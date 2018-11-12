Trending

45-year-old Vandal found dead inside NNPC pipeline (Photo)

 

45-year-old suspected vandal, Oladipupo Musa, was found dead inside an NNPC petroleum motor spirit, PMS, pipeline at Ghana Axis, Ogijo, Ogun State on Sunday, 11th November, 2018.

 

NSCDC P.R.O, Dyke Ogbonnaya made an official report to the NNPC about the incident and the activities of hardcore vandals in the state. He added that the anti-vandal team on a regular routine patrol, recovered an empty 30 litre keg and a funnel from the deceased vandal. he added that the command’s anti-vandal team has pledged to work harder to combat vandalism.

 

In his words:

 

” A lone deceased vandal, by name Musa Oladipupo, 45, was found in the middle of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) deep down in the pipeline. The Anti-vandal team on a regular routine patrol recovered an empty 30 litre keg and a funnel from the deceased vandal.”

 

The State Commandant, Everistus Obiyo, earlier last week, read riot act on vandalism, warned that youths should desist from all acts capable of putting their lives in danger.

 

 

You may also like

APC and PDP have nothing to offer Nigerians – Donald Duke

God will judge Buhari for always demeaning Nigerians before the world – Fani-Kayode

My name is Adams Oshiomhole, I have fought the fiercest juntas without running to exile

FG must humbly apologize to Atiku – Shehu Sani

Nigerians troll Tambuwal as INEC fails to list him among candidates for 2019 governorship election

List of billionaires in Ghana 2018

Why Atiku was searched – Minister of Aviation

MANCHESTER IS BLUE!

Banky W announces 2019 House of Reps bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *