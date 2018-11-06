Football

It won’t Be Embarrassing If We Exit The Champions League Now – Mauricio Pochetino

Image result for tottenham vs psv

Tottenham now sit in third in their UEFA champions league group after defeating PSV 2-1 at the Wembley stadium, this evening. They now have 4 points from 4 matches in the competition and would now need at least a win and a draw to proceed to the next stage of the competition.

They would face Spanish champions, FC Barcelona, before going on to square it up with Inter Milan in what could be the second spot decider.

Their manager, Mauricio Pochettino, however, revealed at the end of their clash with Dutch outfit, PSV, that he does not think it would be embarrassing if his side were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage.

What he said below;

“When you compete at that level against Inter Milan or PSV, of course Barcelona, it is not easy to go to the next stage of the Champions League and qualify,”

“When you are competitive at that level, if you are not good enough, if you are not clinical or defend poorly like in the last minute in the Inter Milan game.

“If you don’t deserve to go, it’s disappointing but not embarrassing.

You may also like

Inter 1 Barca 1: Desribe This Malcom’s Sweet Goal In One Word

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 6TH NOVEMBER

Fans Laud Arsenal Captain, Mesut Ozil, For Scintillating Display Against Liverpool

Betting Tips: Napoli vs Paris Saint Germain

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 5TH NOVEMBER

Here Is How Arsenal Legend, Sol Cambel, Reacted To The Gunners Stalemates Against Liverpool

Mancity, Liverpool And Chelsea Break 40 Years Old English Record

Chelsea 3 Crystal Palace1: Maurizio Sarri Reveals Why Eden Hazard Started From The Bench

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *