It won’t Be Embarrassing If We Exit The Champions League Now – Mauricio Pochetino

Tottenham now sit in third in their UEFA champions league group after defeating PSV 2-1 at the Wembley stadium, this evening. They now have 4 points from 4 matches in the competition and would now need at least a win and a draw to proceed to the next stage of the competition.

They would face Spanish champions, FC Barcelona, before going on to square it up with Inter Milan in what could be the second spot decider.

Their manager, Mauricio Pochettino, however, revealed at the end of their clash with Dutch outfit, PSV, that he does not think it would be embarrassing if his side were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage.

What he said below;

“When you compete at that level against Inter Milan or PSV, of course Barcelona, it is not easy to go to the next stage of the Champions League and qualify,”

“When you are competitive at that level, if you are not good enough, if you are not clinical or defend poorly like in the last minute in the Inter Milan game.

“If you don’t deserve to go, it’s disappointing but not embarrassing.