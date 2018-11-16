By Verity UncategorizedNovember 16, 2018 You may also like 19 year old student surprises his 16-year-old girlfriend with a Benz, iWatch and Iphone X Max in Abuja (Video) Viral pre-wedding photos of this curvaceous busty lady and her husband-to-be Diddy’s ex and mother of his kids, Kim Porter found dead Popular Kupe Boys arrive Nigeria for show in Abuja Tunde Dumps Styl Plus Over ‘Lots Of Disagreement’, Picks A New Stage Name Davido throws shade, hours after Timaya posted about competition Previous articlePrevious Post Next article19 year old student surprises his 16-year-old girlfriend with a Benz, iWatch and Iphone X Max in Abuja (Video) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.